In Dravidian heartland, Rajnath lauds Karunanidhi, cooperative federalism

CHENNAI: In a rare show of camaraderie that is not usual in severely fractured political landscape of Tamil Nadu, Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin showered praises on each other.

The comments were made during the release of a commemorative coin to mark late chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s birth centenary here on Sunday.

After claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government believed in the power of democracy and cooperative federalism, Rajnath paid rich encomiums on Karunanidhi as a leader who insisted on State rights for a more balanced and equitable distribution of power within the Union, and was instrumental in strengthening federalism.

Rajnath described Karunanidhi as one of the most revered leaders of the country, a Titan of Indian politics, an able administrator, an advocate for social justice, and a cultural stalwart. “Despite ideological differences, Karunanidhi remained steadfast in supporting the Vajpayee-led NDA government from 1999 to 2004," he said.

Delivering the welcome address earlier, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said Rajnath was his first choice as chief guest for the event. “Although we have different political views, Rajnath Singh has always been someone who maintains positive relationships with people from different political backgrounds," he said.

Even while remaining deeply rooted in Tamil identity, Karunanidhi never allowed regionalism to undermine the unity of the nation, said Rajnath Singh. The former chief minister understood that the strength of Indian democracy was in its ability to accommodate diverse voices and identities, he said.

"This commitment to federalism is a key aspect of Indianness. India's diversity is its strength, and the federal structure allows this diversity to flourish within a unified framework," he said.

Rajnath also described Karunanidhi as a leader whose role in national governance and advocacy for democratic principles have left an indelible mark on Indian democracy.

"The inclusive nature of Indian identity is reflected in Karunanidhi's policies, which focussed on providing access to quality education for the marginalised and ensuring that women and children received the support they needed to thrive," Singh said, referring to the social welfare schemes that Karunanidhi initiated when he was the chief minister.

His legacy was a reminder that regional development is integral to national development and it best exemplifies the idea of cooperative federalism, the senior leader added.

Emphasising the Centre's commitment towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Minister said PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government believed in the power of democracy and cooperative federalism and its commitment for development is beyond partisan politics, and pointed out the Centre's decision to establish Defence Industrial Corridors both in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, Water Resources Minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, BJP state president K Annamalai, State Ministers, PMK leader GK Mani MLA, Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan MLA, former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan MP, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai MLA, and other leaders were present on the occasion.