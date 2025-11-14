In Children’s Day greetings, CM shares Dravidian model government's commitment

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his greetings to children on Children’s Day, highlighting the State government’s various welfare initiatives to ensure their holistic growth and development.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin said that the Dravidian model government had implemented several schemes to secure the well-being of every child in Tamil Nadu, from birth to higher education.

“We provide maternity assistance to ensure the healthy birth of children. We focus on nutritional security to guarantee their nutrition from infancy. For school-going children, the breakfast scheme ensures they receive a healthy meal. For those who have lost their parents, the Anbu Karangal scheme offers care and protection,” he wrote on his X handle.

He further noted that schemes such as Naan Mudhalvan, Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Puthalvan support students in pursuing higher education. Referring to the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Children 2021, he said it reflected the government’s motherly concern for children.

“On behalf of the Dravidian model government that stands by your dreams, I wish you all a happy Children’s Day. I will stand with you in every step, support you when you stumble, rejoice in your success, and nurture you to grow into global citizens with broad vision and rational thinking,” the Chief Minister said.