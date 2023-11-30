In bid to snatch mobile, trio kills migrant labourer in Madurai

MADURAI: A 21-year-old migrant labourer was stabbed to death by a gang in Austinpatti near Thirumangalam in Madurai district on Tuesday night, after robbing his mobile. His co-worker was injured in the attack.

The deceased has been identified as J Subash, from Bihar, and the injured is Sunni (20) from the same state, sources said. KS Narenthiran Nair, South Zone Inspector General of Police, on Wednesday said three suspects were picked up and the police personnel were interrogating them.

Subash was employed in the construction of the extension block of the TB Hospital near Austinpatti for the last 15 days with a fellow worker. He was returning from a grocery store by-walk, when he was fatally attacked. One of those three attackers snatched the mobile from the victim, who fought back to retrieve which led the trio to fall off from the bike.

The gang then allegedly stabbed him to death. His co-worker Sunni sustained a stab wound on his rib cage and is under treatment in Madurai GH. The investigating team are going through CCTV footage and have zeroed in on the suspects. Based on a complaint, Austinpatti police filed a case.