In attack on VK Sasikala, TTV slams bid to split NDA votes

CHENNAI: In a first-ever attack on aunt VK Sasikala, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday criticised the decision of late Jayalalithaa's aide to launch a new political party, stating that the move appeared aimed at splitting the vote bank of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Assembly elections.
In a statement issued to party cadres to mark the ninth founding anniversary of AMMK, Dhinakaran said the party had grown through the tireless efforts and sacrifices of its workers.
Without directly naming Sasikala, he criticised the launch of the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, saying certain political moves were intended to divide the followers of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
Dhinakaran said some leaders who once claimed they would restore the rule and ideals of MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were now indirectly helping the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) by forming “hidden alliances” to split the votes of Jayalalithaa’s supporters.
“As the Assembly elections approach, some individuals have chosen betrayal by entering into covert understandings with the DMK to divide Amma’s cadres,” he said, adding that history would reject those driven by selfish political motives.
He also dismissed what he described as “suddenly formed parties without vision”, alleging that such outfits ultimately serve the interests of the DMK and its dynastic politics.
Calling on party cadres to remain united, Dhinakaran urged them to work together within the NDA to defeat the DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections.
He said the alliance would bring about political change in Tamil Nadu.