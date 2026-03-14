In attack on VK Sasikala, TTV slams bid to split NDA votes

In a statement issued to party cadres to mark the ninth founding anniversary of AMMK, Dhinakaran said the party had grown through the tireless efforts and sacrifices of its workers.

Without directly naming Sasikala, he criticised the launch of the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, saying certain political moves were intended to divide the followers of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.