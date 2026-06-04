In another shuffle of cops, Kapil Kumar Saratkar made Madurai city commissioner

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Wednesday ordered another round of transfer and posting of senior IPS officers including Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, who was serving as Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Traffic), Tambaram Police Commissionerate, has been posted as Inspector General of Police/Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, replacing Abhishek Dixit.
Abhishek Dixit, who was serving as Madurai City Police Commissioner, has been appointed as Inspector General of Police, Railways, Chennai, in an existing vacancy.
The other transfers and postings are as follows:
J Loganathan, Inspector General of Police on compulsory wait, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Technical Services, Chennai.
R Thirunavukkarasu, Deputy Inspector General of Police on compulsory wait, has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range.
P Pakalavan, Deputy Inspector General of Police on compulsory wait, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police/Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic South), Greater Chennai Police.
Disha Mittal, Deputy Inspector General of Police/Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic North), Greater Chennai Police, has been transferred as Deputy Inspector General of Police/Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order–West), Greater Chennai Police, replacing E Uma.
Bandi Gangadhar, Deputy Inspector General of Police/Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order–East), Greater Chennai Police, has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police/Chief Vigilance Officer, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), Chennai.