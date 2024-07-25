In a first, X-ray unit established at Kovai Avian Recuperation Centre

COIMBATORE: The one of its kind, Avian Recuperation Centre at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy (TNFA) campus in Coimbatore has been upgraded with a new X-ray unit on Wednesday.

Inaugurated by S Ramasubramaniam, Conservator of Forest, Coimbatore district, it is for the first time that an exclusive X-ray unit at the Avian Recuperation Centre to diagnose injured birds has been established in Tamil Nadu.

So far, the volunteers encountered severe hassles in taking the injured birds to private centres to get them diagnosed for fractures.

“In the absence of an X-ray facility, the injured birds used to be taken to private clinics for a diagnosis. The injured birds in severe pain would get stressed further if they are taken out. It’s also a time-consuming process as prior appointments are needed in private centres, which are usually crowded with people,” said Vinny Peter of Animal Rescuers, an NGO, which has partnered with the forest department in bird rescue operations.

Currently, over 150 parakeets, Egyptian vultures, eagles, owls, peafowls, crows, bulbul, and other birds, which were found injured, diseased, and abandoned were rescued and nursed at the Avian Recuperation Centre. S Ramasubramaniam, Conservator of Forest said that more than 10,000 birds of different species were treated and nursed at the recuperation centre.

“Once they get recovered, the birds will be released. A majority of birds that were brought to the centre are injured ones. If the injury is internal, then it would be difficult to find out whether the bird is suffering a fracture or not. They could now be examined here itself and given timely treatment,” he said.