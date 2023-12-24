In a first, TN to have winter camp for students

CHENNAI: For the first time, the government schools across the State will have winter camp this year, which will focus on the basics of theatre, coding without computers and foundational robotics. Organised by Tamil Nadu Samagra Shiksha, the key objective of the camp is to equip the students, studying from Class VI to Class IX, to improve their skill set.

Accordingly, Tamil Nadu Samagra Shiksha State project director M Aathi has informed all the Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) that the winter workshop, as a pilot initiative, will be held from December 26 to 29. The official said that the workshop will focus on equipping students with a diverse skill set and aims to ignite curiosity and unleash the full potential of each student in a fun and supportive setting.

Students will also embark on a journey of self-discovery through acting, scriptwriting, and performance. “These sessions are designed not just to enhance public speaking and communication skills, but also to nurture creativity and self-expression,” the official added.

With regard to the coding without computers programme, the official said the programme is a distinctive initiative, which would enable the students to learn and build code by using physical blocks and demonstrating the output of the code from within a mobile app. “The robotics session will immerse the students in the world of automation and innovation, providing hands-on experiences in designing real-life socially benefiting devices,’’ the official said.

The official said that to select the interested students to participate in the winter cap, the CEOs of the respective districts were instructed to share the link of the assigned topic with the school teachers.