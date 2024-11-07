In a first in India, all campuses in Tamil Nadu to have anti-drug clubs

CHENNAI: In what is touted to be a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Tamil Nadu Home Department will establish ‘Anti-drug Clubs’ and ‘volunteer teams’ in educational institutions, an initiative that seeks to engage students in the campaign against narcotics.

These clubs will be set up in every school, college, and educational institution, and their activities will be monitored and regulated by a district-level committee headed by the Collector on a quarterly and half-yearly basis.

This committee will also include the SP, Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Regional Joint Director (Collegiate Education), District Nodal NSS Programme Officer, Joint Director (Health Department), and, Additional SP (EB-CID).

At the State level, a committee comprising the ADGP (EB-CID), Commissioners of collegiate and school education, NCC Deputy Director, and Member-Secretary Mission Director (MMU) has been formed.

The top three volunteering teams and schools/colleges/polytechnics that have performed well will be selected for awards.

The best institution will receive a cash award of Rs 15,000, while the ones coming second and third will receive Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

At the State level, the first prize will be Rs one lakh, while the second and third prizes carry a cash reward of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

These efforts are being made to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs among students and youth, and work towards the goal of a drug-free Tamil Nadu, said an official release.

The objectives of the volunteering teams will be to create mass awareness, involving NCC and NSS volunteers on a regular basis, ensure a regular and sustainable campaign against drug abuse, and create a volunteer force against drug abuse among others.

"Active involvement of students through the campaign directly targets students but indirectly it will create awareness in the whole society," the statement added.

The objectives of the anti-drug clubs include creating awareness among students regarding the ill effects of drug abuse.

"Though most students know that drugs are illegal, there is no counter-narrative amongst their social and peer group that insists that drug abuse is wrong in every ethical, moral, and legal sense," the release added.