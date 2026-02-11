In a first, EC to use AI for its voter awareness campaigns

As part of the initiative, the ECI (Election Commission of India) has invited media agencies and individuals to create AI-generated awareness videos on key electoral themes, including the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail.

During Parliamentary and Assembly elections, the Election Commission conducts extensive voter awareness programmes under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative. Through SVEEP, the poll body produces content on ethical voting, voting without fear, rejection of cash-for-votes, and step-by-step guidance on the voting process.

While awareness videos, songs and jingles have traditionally been created by media houses and individuals in previous elections, officials said this is the first time AI technology is being formally encouraged for voter education, possibly paving the way for an Indian version of the get-out-the-vote campaign that non-partisan organisations in countries like the US run during elections to encourage the people to get out and cast their vote.