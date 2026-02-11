In a first, EC to use AI for its voter awareness campaigns

CHENNAI: As softfakes, deepfakes, and cheapfakes have all been widely employed in electioneering across the globe, the Election Commission of India for the first time will explore AI tech for voter awareness campaigns ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in four states, including Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry Union Territory.
As part of the initiative, the ECI (Election Commission of India) has invited media agencies and individuals to create AI-generated awareness videos on key electoral themes, including the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail.
During Parliamentary and Assembly elections, the Election Commission conducts extensive voter awareness programmes under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative. Through SVEEP, the poll body produces content on ethical voting, voting without fear, rejection of cash-for-votes, and step-by-step guidance on the voting process.
While awareness videos, songs and jingles have traditionally been created by media houses and individuals in previous elections, officials said this is the first time AI technology is being formally encouraged for voter education, possibly paving the way for an Indian version of the get-out-the-vote campaign that non-partisan organisations in countries like the US run during elections to encourage the people to get out and cast their vote.
According to a notification issued by the Election department, the AI-based videos must be in a conversational format. Scripts submitted by agencies or individuals will be vetted and approved by the department before production.
The department has also laid down strict guidelines, stating that the content, visuals and scripts must be completely apolitical, unbiased and neutral in nature. Videos can be produced in Tamil or English. If created in Tamil, English subtitles are mandatory.
Each approved video will be supported with a budget allocation of Rs 50,000, said officials. Along with the AI videos, the Election department has also planned awareness videos featuring celebrities. "The videos must be in formats suitable to be released in all media like movie theatres, social media platforms and television" the notification said.
Election officials believe the use of AI technology will help deliver engaging and easily understandable voter awareness messages, especially among young and first-time voters.