In a first, docu film fest on Tamil writers held

CHENNAI: Chennai Local Library Authority, under the aegis of Directorate of Public Libraries, has organised a first-of-its-kind International Documentary Film Festival on Tamil writers to promote reading at the Devaneya Pavanar District Central Library, in Anna Salai.

The festival was inaugurated by actor Rohini and filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy on November 14. Over 30 documentaries on acclaimed Tamil writers, Subramania Bharati, Jayakanthan, Ashokamitran, Sundara Ramasamy among others, are being screened at the venue every day from 10 am to 5 pm till November 20.

A documentary on eminent winner Ki.Rajanarayanan, recipient of Sahitya Akademi award, would be screened on Sunday. The screenings are being conducted to commemorate National Library Week, celebrated from November 14–20.

A documentary film festival focussed on writers is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the whole of India, said film maker Seenu Ramasamy at the inaugural session. “This would encourage others to make more such documentaries,” he said.

The organisers have roped in noted film makers for a discussion with the audience on the sidelines of the screenings, on all days of the film festival. The event aims to encourage reading, especially among college students, said poet Manushyaputhiran, Chairperson, Chennai Local Library Authority.