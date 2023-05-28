In a first, 4 streets in Vellore re-laid after BJP, public complain of mistakes

VELLORE: In a rare instance, four streets in a ward of the Vellore Corporation were laid afresh after BJP officials complained about norms violations during the process.

BJP Vellore district president of the government liaison wing, VSC Venkatesan, wrote to the corporation commissioner, claiming that five streets, Thiru Vi Ka Atreet, Thirupur Kumaran II Street, EVR Road, Valliammal Street, and Sai Baba Street, in ward 46 were laid in March this year without following the tender norms which prescribed 90 mm thickness.

Talking to DT Next, Venketesan said, “the public informed me that they had complained to corporation officials during an inspection that the roads were not up to the desired levels as tender norms were flouted.”

Venketesan subsequently sent a petition to the commissioner on April 18, stating that the above streets were laid with 50 mm thickness. He added that this was verified by Corporation officials, who inspected the work on March 27. “Copies of the petition were also sent to the Chief Minister, local administration minister, state BJP president, Vellore Collector, Mayor, and Vellore district BJP president,” he said.

After coming to know about the issue, the contractor reportedly approached Venketesan, asking him not to get involved in the matter as he was yet to get his bill cleared. Venkatesan, however, refused to relent, stating that the contractor should have thought about this before taking up the work. “The husband of the local DMK councillor also approached him with a similar request, but was given the same reply,” he added.

In a surprising turn of events, work began on two of the roads on Friday, and they have also scheduled to commence work on the remaining stretches either on Saturday or Monday. “I have to thank corporation commissioner N Rathinasamy, who has initiated steps to correct this mistake” Venketesan said.