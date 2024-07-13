In 18 months, Tiruchy to get new Cauvery bridge built at Rs 106 crore

MADURAI: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi laid the foundation stone for the new Cauvery bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 106 crore, expected to be completed within 18 months, here on Friday.

The new Cauvery Bridge connecting Tiruchy and Srirangam is set to come up adjacent to the already existing bridge which was constructed in 1976. The infrastructure fillip is expected to help commuters in a big way as traffic movement has been increasing day by day on the bridge leading to traffic congestion.

The State Highways department is constructing the new bridge on the western side of the existing bridge. The proposed bridge is 545 metres in length and 17.75 metres in width, which includes a 1.5 metre pedestrian pathway. Out of the total funds of Rs 106 crore, Rs 68 crore has been allocated for the construction of the bridge and Rs 30 crore has been allotted for the land acquisition process. The remaining funds would be spent on the service road, roundabout construction, electricity and street lights. “The entire construction would be completed within 18 months,” Minister Nehru told the reporters after laying the foundation for the construction.

Private buildings at Mela Chinthamani, All Women Police station at Mambalasalai and Srirangam MLA’s office would be demolished for the bridge and those buildings would be replaced with new ones, minister KN Nehru said.