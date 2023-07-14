Improvised NEET coaching on the cards for TN govt school students

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase the pass percentage, Tamil Nadu government is likely to further improve the free NEET coaching this year for the medical aspirants in the state-run schools despite trying to scrap the common entrance exam to get MBBS seat.

As most of the government school Class XII students could not offer to get trained for NEET exam in private institutes, the School Education Department has started free coaching from 2018-2019 when AIADMK party was in power.

The free NEET coaching was also continued by the DMK government with several thousand students from state-run schools being trained.

A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that over the years though several students got pass marks in the NEET, only few medical aspirants were able to get MBBS seats.

Claiming that the number of students, who were enrolled in the free NEET coaching, also slowly decreased in the last couple of years, the official said in 2018-2019, about 40,000 students have registered for the training.

"However, it has decreased in the next year by around 9,000", he said adding "during the pandemic period, it further reduced as most of the students could not access to online classes".

The official said though the government is keen to further insist the Centre to scrap the NEET, as there's no indication that the Centre would acquiesce, the authorities, who do not want to take it for granted, are planning for an improvised free coaching so that more government school students would get MBBS seats.

"In addition, many experts were also advised that the NEET training could began from Class XI itself so that students will have more exposure and would crack the NEET with good marks", he said.

Pointing out the communication issue between the experts and the learners during online NEET classes, the official said most of the rural students in the state could not properly communicate to clear their doubts.

"The department may also enter into agreement with private NEET training institutions, which follow an improved curriculum", he said adding "similarly, the authorities will also have discussion with the former students, who cracked the NEET with high scoring, to include important aspects and training methods in the syllabus".

He said the official concerned is expected to establish improved residence NEET training centres, which would be equipped with modern and smart classrooms with latest technology.