Implosion in Tamil Nadu BJP over alleged swindling of Lok Sabha election funds

CHENNAI: Facing complaints from party candidates and district-level functionaries across the State that election fund given to booth committees ahead of the Lok Sabha election was swindled, the State leadership of the BJP has ordered a detailed probe, sources said.

The matter has even escalated into a police complaint wherein an office-bearer in Chennai alleged that he was facing threat from a colleague and gang over monetary dispute.

Multiple sources from State headquarters Kamalalayam told DT Next that there are complaints and allegations that pointspersons, district-level leaders, and, in some cases, even candidates siphoned off the money that the national leadership allotted for booth committee workers and other poll-related works.

Speaking to this paper on condition of anonymity, a booth committee member who worked for a BJP candidate in the city said the leaders who were entrusted with the task of supervising the work did not provide him the full amount.

"When my colleagues and I asked them, the leaders promised us that the money would be disbursed a few days before the election. But they didn't give even a single penny. As a result, we didn't do booth work on the day of polling," he said.

One such case blew up the day after polling when U Muthumanickam, BJP Chennai South-East district general secretary, filed a complaint against party colleagues, including the functionaries of the OBC wing and weavers' wing, alleging threats from a gang led by AD Tikaram, OBC wing leader, over monetary dispute. Kamalalayam sources said that the functionaries threatened Muthumanickam for not providing them with election money.

When asked about this, senior leader and BJP’s Chennai South candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan told DT Next, "I can’t comment, as I am not in the right position to address the issues. But, I feel very guilty for such unpleasant incidents in my constituency. I ensured good food, tea and refreshments for those who worked with me on the battleground. But it is sad that even such support did not reach the cadre."

A State-level functionary from northern Tamil Nadu alleged, "The Dravidian majors have streamlined the stipend distribution and ensured the last-mile distribution in all the booths. But, in our party, the candidates, district presidents, mandal presidents, and Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency in-charges were all intent on hoarding the election funds money given by the high command. As they were not paid till April 18, there were no booth committee members on election day in many constituencies."

Speaking to DT Next, another leader said a lot of functionaries and cadres are quarrelling with the leaders given charge of the constituency and even candidates, complaining about not receiving payment and that top leaders have committed malpractice.

"The reason for this is that the top brass did not issue any standard operating procedure on how to distribute the money given for election expenses and to whom it should be given," the leader said on the condition of anonymity.

When asked about it, a BJP candidate from south Tamil Nadu countered that there were similar complaints against the State-level functionaries, too.

"Our State-level leaders also embezzled crores of rupees. If our high command wants to investigate, it should first probe them. There may be a problem in some places. But, it is not acceptable to blame all the candidates. If the party leadership asks for an account, we are ready to give it," the candidate noted.

FIXED PAYMENT FOR PARTY WORKER

Rs 30,000 - Rs 50,000 - each Booth Committee

Rs 20,000 - each functionary at Mandal level (10-15 nos)

Rs 30,000 - each functionary at District level (20-25 nos)