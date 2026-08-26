Implement water-sharing orders, CPI tells Karnataka

CHENNAI: CPI State secretary M Veerapandian on Wednesday urged the Karnataka government to immediately implement the orders of the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
The 56th meeting of the CWMA was held in Delhi on Tuesday under the chairmanship of its chairman SK Haider, with senior officials from the Water Resources Departments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka participating.
After hearing the arguments of both sides, the authority ordered Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu at 9,000 cusecs a day for 15 days, he said.
Veerapandian said the CWMA had earlier directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs for 15 days till August 11 and subsequently 12,000 cusecs a day for 15 days from August 12.
However, the Karnataka government and its officials failed to implement the orders of the Supreme Court and the CWMA, which was strongly condemnable, he said.
He welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's move to approach the apex court against Karnataka's failure to implement the orders and to seek directions for their enforcement.
"The Karnataka government should respect the judgments of the Supreme Court and the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and implement them immediately. The CPI urges the Karnataka government to uphold the rule of law," Veerapandian said.