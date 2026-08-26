Implement water-sharing orders, CPI tells Karnataka

The 56th meeting of the CWMA was held in Delhi on Tuesday under the chairmanship of its chairman SK Haider, with senior officials from the Water Resources Departments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka participating.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the authority ordered Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu at 9,000 cusecs a day for 15 days, he said.

Veerapandian said the CWMA had earlier directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs for 15 days till August 11 and subsequently 12,000 cusecs a day for 15 days from August 12.