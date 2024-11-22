Implement two-course structure now, UGC instructs universities

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued another reminder for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to implement the guidelines and facilitate the students to pursue two academic courses simultaneously under the National Education Policy.

In a circular, Manish R Joshi, the UGC secretary, noted that more than two years have elapsed since the issuance of the guidelines and despite several reminders from the commissioners, universities are yet to provide the two-course facility to students.

“It has come to the UGC’s attention that many students continue to face challenges in enrolling in two academic programmes at the same time, primarily due to the HEIs insistence on the submission of migration certificates or school leaving certificates for admissions,” he said, adding, “this requirement limits students ability to secure admission to two courses and undermines the purpose of the guidelines.”

The UGC secretary pointed out that the commission had issued guidelines permitting students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously in April 2022.

He said, “Therefore, the HEIs were requested to establish mechanisms through their statutory bodies to facilitate students to avail of the opportunities.”