'Implement special project to provide roads to all tribal villages'

CHENNAI: While expressing shock as relatives were forced to carry their daughter's body by tying it with wooden logs, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the State government to implement a special project to provide road connectivity to all the tribal villages in the Stribal villagestate.

"The reports of relatives carrying the body is shocking and sad. Due to the lack of road to Elandhampattu village in Jawadhu Hills in Thiruvannamalai district, relatives carried the body of Santhi," he said in his statement.





He added that departed persons should be given respect and worshipped.

"Due to the lack of road, Shanthi's body was carried like cattle. It is regretful that even after 75 years of independence and the country is to host the G20 conference, several tribal villages do not have roads," he said.

He recalled a similar incident when parents carried the body of their daughter to their village in the Vellore district due to the lack of road. While visiting the village, the district collector apologized to the villages and promised of road.

"As per the promise, works to lay the road is underway. Similarly, the Thiruvannamalai district collector also could have laid a road to tribal villages. The collector and government have failed in their responsibility," he said.

He added that incidents of carrying bodies due to the lack of roads are a huge insult to the State.

"This should not happen again. Government should announce a special project to lay roads, which can be used on all seasons, to all the tribal villages in the State within 6 months," he urged.