Implement reservation now, delink from delimitation: CM Stalin

Terming the move as lacking sincerity, Stalin said, "This is not justice. This is not intent. This is optics."

He further asserted that women in Tamil Nadu and across India are aware and discerning, rejecting the notion that they can be treated as a mere vote bank. "The truth is simple—the BJP could have delivered. It chose not to," he said.

Reiterating his stance, Stalin emphasised that while the DMK supports women's reservation without conditions, it remains firm that delimitation must not disadvantage southern States and should only be undertaken with broad consensus.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin said the outcome reflected the collective opposition to the Bill, which he had earlier criticised as detrimental to the State's interests.