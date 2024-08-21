Implement reservation in al future lateral postings: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Welcoming the Union government’s decision to rescind the notification of lateral entry into bureaucracy, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded that the Centre should declare Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand on the following reservation in lateral entry as a policy decision and implement the reservation principle in all future lateral appointments.

“The Centre has requested the Union Public Service Commission to cancel the advertisement notification for the direct appointment of 45 officers at various levels, including Joint Secretaries, Directors and Deputy Secretary levels. This action of the central government to protect social justice is welcome,” he wrote on the social media platform ‘X’.

Pointing to his opposition to the Centre’s announcement on lateral entry, which denies reservation, he said that Union Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh’s communication to the UPSC reassures that the Prime Minister has a firm belief that the provision of reservation in government jobs is the foundation of our social justice structure to overcome the injustice that has been perpetrated over time and to create inclusivity.

“Social justice in central government jobs must be protected at all costs,” he asserted.