TNGCTA urges govt to implement pending career advancement scheme for associate college profs

CHENNAI: Government college associate professors in the state have been waiting for over five years for the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).
The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association (TNGCTA) said GO was passed in 2021 and it was not implemented.
The scheme would place eligible associate professors in the professor level pay scale, association has said.
The earlier GO said associate professors who had completed three years in the post, completed a PhD and secured 110 research points would be eligible for career advancement to the professor post.
However, the association said the Commissioner of Collegiate Education's proceedings issued in May 2021 stated that government guidelines would be obtained before implementing the professor-level advancement.
Despite the GO being completed for five years, the required clarification has not been issued and the benefit remains pending.
The TNGCTA pointed out that CAS had been implemented for teachers in government and aided engineering colleges functioning under the Directorate of technical education, while teachers in arts and science colleges under the Directorate of collegiate education had not been given the same benefit.
The association urged the government to immediately implement the scheme for eligible government college and government-aided college teachers
TNGCTA said the scheme only cost limited expenditure as well as the scheme will increase the number of qualified research guides in colleges through this more professors could also help institutions improve their NAAC and NIRF performance and contribute to higher education
Also the association appeals to implement CAS for the associate professors who has sought time to complete their PHD and sought an extension permitted under the rules.