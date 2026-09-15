TNGCTA urges govt to implement pending career advancement scheme for associate college profs

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association (TNGCTA) said GO was passed in 2021 and it was not implemented.

The scheme would place eligible associate professors in the professor level pay scale, association has said.

The earlier GO said associate professors who had completed three years in the post, completed a PhD and secured 110 research points would be eligible for career advancement to the professor post.

However, the association said the Commissioner of Collegiate Education's proceedings issued in May 2021 stated that government guidelines would be obtained before implementing the professor-level advancement.