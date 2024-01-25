Implement old pension scheme like Karnataka: PMK founder S Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Noting that Karnataka implementing an old pension scheme, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement the same so that retired employees could spend their later period happily.

In a statement, the senior leader said that Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhatisgarh, and Punjab have already implemented the old pension scheme. "PMK is demanding to do away with the new pension scheme and implement the old pension scheme for the last 20 years. As the old pension is being implemented in 6 states, barrier to implement the same across the country has been shattered," he said.

He also pointed out that government employees of Tamil Nadu have announced indefinite protest demanding the implementation of old pension schemes.

"It is the duty of the government to provide pension to the employees who spent the majority of their working for it so that they could spend their retirement happily. In or