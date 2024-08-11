Implement district allocation system to fill up teacher vacancies in northern TN: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Sunday highlighted that there are more than ten thousand vacant government school teacher posts in the state, quoting data released by the Tamil Nadu school education department, as reported by Maalai Malar.

"72.32% of these teacher vacancies are in northern districts of the state. This is shocking," the veteran leader said, calling upon the state government to fulfill its responsibility of treating each of the 38 districts equally.

Ramadoss said that the northern districts should henceforth be declared as underdeveloped in the education sector and a district allocation sytem be implemented to fill up the government school teacher vacancies in the region.

This system would ensure appointment of teachers within their districts, avoiding transfers, thus enabling them to work with greater diligence, he added.