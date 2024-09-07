Implement clean air plan in Chennai: PMK

CHENNAI: Alleging that the DMK government is not implementing the action plan to control air pollution in million-plus cities of the State, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged for the allocation of manpower and funds to attain the goals.

“International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies is observed on September 7. But, the Tamil Nadu government shelved the action plan that was launched using a central government fund,” Anbumani said in a statement.

Recalling that the state government announced an implementation of the action plan from 2021-22 to 2025-26, Anbumani added that the government spent Rs 367 crore allocated by the central government till 2023.

“Under the clean air programme, IIT-Madras conducted a study to identify the sources of air pollution at Rs 2.23 crore. Despite the action plan mandated the release of the report by August 2022, it is yet to be out. Only after the report is released, area-wise mitigation measures can be taken,” he said.