Implement 4 per cent reservation for PwDs: Anbumani to government

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to conduct a special recruitment drive to implement 4 per cent reservation for persons with disabilities in government jobs.

"The reservation for persons with disabilities has been increased to 4 per cent. Chief minister MK Stalin announced to fill the 4 per cent quota. But even after 18 months, a recruitment drive is not conducted. Based on an Act passed in the Parliament, the state government issued an order increasing the reservation from 3 per cent to 4 per cent. During the assembly session in April 2023, Stalin announced a recruitment drive to fill the quota," Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that the government promised to give preference to the persons with disabilities who are already employed under consolidated pay in government departments.

"But the government failed to provide jobs to persons with disabilities. If the government intends, the recruitment process can be done and jobs can be provided. But the Dravida Model government does not care. The intention of 4 per cent reservation is to ensure social justice to the persons with disabilities," he opined.

He urged the government to announce the recruitment process and fill all the backlog vacancies allocated for persons with disabilities before the end of the current financial year.