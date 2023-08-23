'Immediately recall Guv Ravi who has been acting in violation of Constitution'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Wednesday urged President Draupadi Murmu to immediately recall Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi who has been acting in violation of the Constitution.

Remarking that the return of the files pertaining to the appointment of TNPSC chairman and members by the governor demonstrated his ego, Alagiri said that the governor was exceeding the powers given to him by the Constitution in any issue.

Stating that the governor's anti-Tamil Nadu approach was evident from his delaying assent to 18 Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the TNCC president said that the governor was exceeding his limits by opposing the common syllabus of the Tamil Nadu government.

"The President must immediately recall governor R N Ravi who has been acting against the Tamil Nadu government in violation of the Constitution ever since his appointment as the governor of Tamil Nadu, " Alagiri said in a statement.

Describing as condemnable the circular issued by the governor to all university vice-chancellors and college principals that they need not implement the common syllabus of the state government, Alagiri said, "Who authorized the governor to write to all V-Cs and college principals. It is completely illegal to unilaterally write to all VCs and principals without consulting the state higher education minister or without the consent of the Tamil Nadu government."