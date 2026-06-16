Immature Rahul weakening INDIA bloc, flays Murasoli

Referring to the recent INDIA bloc meeting, Murasoli said several alliance constituents had publicly criticised the Congress. It claimed that Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav described the DMK and AAP’s decision to skip the alliance meeting as a major setback and called for a serious review of the bloc’s future. The daily also cited RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as expressing concerns over the Congress’ functioning in Bihar, and said leaders from parties including the VCK and others had raised grievances against the Congress.

The DMK mouthpiece further alleged that Congress had “backstabbed” the party in Tamil Nadu during the April 23 Assembly election with Rahul Gandhi’s blessings. It claimed Rahul’s present emphasis on unity came only after Congress’s political calculations failed.