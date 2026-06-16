Immature Rahul weakening INDIA bloc, flays Murasoli

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of damaging unity within the INDIA bloc and describing his recent appeal for opposition cohesion as a case of “belated enlightenment”.
In an editorial, the DMK’s official organ, Murasoli, questioned Rahul Gandhi’s credibility in ‘preaching’ unity, asking whether he was not “the very person who ruined this unity in every single state”. The daily alleged that Congress had repeatedly employed “underhand tactics” to prevent the INDIA bloc partners from coming to power in Assembly elections and later sought their support during the Lok Sabha polls.
Referring to the recent INDIA bloc meeting, Murasoli said several alliance constituents had publicly criticised the Congress. It claimed that Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav described the DMK and AAP’s decision to skip the alliance meeting as a major setback and called for a serious review of the bloc’s future. The daily also cited RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as expressing concerns over the Congress’ functioning in Bihar, and said leaders from parties including the VCK and others had raised grievances against the Congress.
The DMK mouthpiece further alleged that Congress had “backstabbed” the party in Tamil Nadu during the April 23 Assembly election with Rahul Gandhi’s blessings. It claimed Rahul’s present emphasis on unity came only after Congress’s political calculations failed.
The editorial also revisited tensions between Congress and Left parties in Kerala. It referred to Rahul Gandhi’s campaign remarks alleging a “secret understanding” between the CPM-led government and the BJP, and cited criticism reportedly voiced by CPM leaders during the INDIA bloc meeting. According to Murasoli, CPI general
Murasoli slammed Rahul of preaching unity after destroying every ally in multiple states secretary D Raja had termed Rahul’s remarks politically immature, while CPM leaders questioned why an opposition leader was demanding action against fellow opposition leaders.
Mocking Rahul’s comparison of Congress accepting criticism to Lord Shiva consuming poison, Murasoli asked who had created the “poison” within the INDIA bloc in the first place. “The reason anti-Congress sentiment overshadowed anti-BJP sentiment at a meeting convened to oppose the BJP is Rahul’s immaturity and lack of integrity,” it said.