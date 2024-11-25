Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Nov 2024 11:03 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-25 05:35:15  )
    IMD issues orange and red alerts for TN districts due to heavy rainfall
    CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from today until November 27. Additionally, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in these areas on November 28 and November

    According to a press release from the IMD, a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression today. It is likely to continue moving in a northwest direction and may further strengthen into a deep depression. Due to this, an orange alert has been issued for the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions for the next three days.

    TN weatherman Pradeep John said, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the Delta districts from tonight for the next three days.

    Areas including Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Karaikal are likely to experience very heavy rainfall.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is anticipated to issue a red alert for the Delta districts on November 26 and November 27.

