IMD clarifies Thoothukudi activity as dust whirl and not tornado

The weather agency said that it was a localised convective vortex or dust whirl. Videos of the cloud formation, taken from different angles, are being widely circulated on the internet, by tagging it as a rare tornado in Tamil Nadu.

Following a detailed meteorological analysis, the IMD assessed that the feature was more consistent with a localised convective vortex, a dust whirl, or a transient funnel cloud associated with thunderstorm activity, rather than a true tornado.