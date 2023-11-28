Illicit sand mining: Madras HC stays ED summons against TN district collectors

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has granted interim stay against summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to 5 district collectors to investigate into the illicit sand mining on Tuesday.

A division bench of MHC comprising Justice SS Sundar and Justice Sunder Mohan stayed the operation of the summons issued and observed that the ED can continue their investigation.

Further the bench also directed the State and 5 district collectors to file rejoinder to the objection affidavit filed by the ED. The matter is posted to December 21 for further hearing.

The ED has investigated engineers of the Water Resources Department in connection to the procedure and sale of sand illegally mined.

After conducting surprise checks at various sand quarry sites on September 12, the ED has summoned 10 district collectors including the petitioners to interrogate.

The ED also summoned the district collectors to appear with the FIR registered in illicit sand mining cases and list of all sand mining locations and GPS coordinates.

Aggrieved by the summons, the Public and Rehabilitation Department secretary, Water Resources Department secretary, and district collectors of Karur, Trichy, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, and Vellore moved the MHC challenging the summon notices.