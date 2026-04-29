Illicit liquor DMK’s big achievement: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the ruling MK Stalin-led DMK government, alleging that its inaction has led to a surge in illicit liquor sales across the State, forcing local communities to take matters into their own hands.
In a statement on Tuesday, the PMK leader referred to a recent incident in Podur village near Bennenagaram in Dharmapuri district, where a group of women allegedly ransacked four illegal liquor outlets operating in the area. The main accused in the illicit trade, identified as Govindan, reportedly escaped during the incident. While asserting that taking the law into one’s own hands is not an acceptable solution, Ramadoss said the prevailing situation was a direct consequence of administrative failure.
He alleged that the DMK government, which has been in power for the past five years, has created an environment where villagers felt compelled to act due to the unchecked proliferation of illegal liquor shops.