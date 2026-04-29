Illicit liquor DMK’s big achievement: Anbumani

In a statement on Tuesday, the PMK leader referred to a recent incident in Podur village near Bennenagaram in Dharmapuri district, where a group of women allegedly ransacked four illegal liquor outlets operating in the area. The main accused in the illicit trade, identified as Govindan, reportedly escaped during the incident. While asserting that taking the law into one’s own hands is not an acceptable solution, Ramadoss said the prevailing situation was a direct consequence of administrative failure.