Illicit affair by itself is not cruelty, says Madras High Court

According to the prosecution, the husband and wife married in September 2008. The husband allegedly subjected his wife to cruelty over dowry demands, had an illicit relationship with another woman and failed to take proper care of his wife and child. The wife allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the water along with their one-and-a-half-year-old child. The husband was charged under Sections 498A and 306 of the IPC.

The trial court acquitted the husband, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the dowry demand or cruelty that drove the wife to suicide. Challenging the acquittal, the wife's brother argued that the trial court had ignored the evidence of his mother and other witnesses.