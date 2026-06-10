Illegal sand mining, jamun forest destroyed: Pinayur villagers

Pinayur, a village panchayat that comes under the Uthiramerur Panchayat Union, is home to a large agricultural community, with more than 90% of residents working as farm labourers. The village has a lake covering around 50 acres, adjacent to a forest area.

Around 30 years ago, villagers, along with the panchayat administration and Forest Department officials, planted nearly 1,000 jamun saplings in the forest area near the lake. Over the years, the saplings grew into a dense forest that added a valuable ecological asset for the village.

The grove attracted numerous bird species that nested in the trees. During the jamun fruit season, residents regularly collected and consumed the fruits, and some also sold them for additional income. Forest officials never objected to villagers gathering fruits, it was people who contributed to creating and maintaining the forest.