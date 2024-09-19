Illegal land transfer: Take action against Sabai trustees, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) to initiate action against the trustees and staff of Vadalur Sathya Gnana Sabai for transferring the title of the land to private individuals.

A division bench of Justice R Suresh Kumar and Justice S Sounthar heard a batch of petitions filed in favour and against the State’s decision to establish the construction of the Vallalar International Centre, at Vadalur.

Complying with the court’s order, the District Collector of Cuddalore submitted the details of 269 private individuals who are the occupants

of 34.80 acres of land belonging to Sathya Gnana Sabai.

After the submission, the bench impleaded all the private individuals as respondents to the case and directed them to file counters.

The bench also allowed the State to construct an old age home and Siddha hospital at Vadalur and the matter was posted to October 3 for further proceedings.

During the earlier hearing, it was submitted that in 1919 total of 107 acres of land were in the possession of the Sabai with the title of the land, later in 1975 the revenue department issued patta to several individuals to the extent of 34.80 acres.

After the submission, the bench directed the Collector to form a committee with revenue officials and collect the details of the individuals in favour the land title being transferred and also directed to file the details of the present occupants of the land.