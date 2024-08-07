Illegal electric fence kills another elephant in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A crop-raiding wild tusker died of electrocution after coming into contact with the illegal electric fence put up surrounding the arecanut farm in Gudalur in the Nilgiris.

A group of farmers spotted the elephant lying dead in the revenue land at Vattavayal area in Sri Madurai Panchayat on Wednesday morning and informed the forest department. A team led by N Venkatesh Prabhu, District Forest Officer (DFO), Gudalur Forest Division rushed to the spot and held inquiries.

It then came to light that the elephant aged nine had died after it came into contact with the illegal electric fence on Tuesday night. Following the incident, the farm owner had gone into hiding and a search is underway to nab him. A post mortem carried out by veterinarians also confirmed the cause of death to be electrocution. Villagers have called for a thorough inspection in farms along forest fringes to curb down instances of electrocution deaths of elephants.

This incident comes within a few days after a wild tusker died of electrocution in Machikilli in Devarsholai area. It pulled down an arecanut tree, which fell on an overhead electric line resulting in its electrocution. The carcass of the elephant which was buried near the village was exhumed and buried in a faraway place on Monday following the issue of heavy stench.