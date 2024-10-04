Illegal detention, torture of man at Palladam police station, HC seeks State reply

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file a report regarding the allegation that a woman was illegally detained at Palladam police station in a move to threaten her husband to surrender in connection with a murder case.

M Rakku of Avarankadu, Sivagangai, moved a plea seeking not to physically torture M Thangaraj, her son, who is lodged in Coimbatore prison. The division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Sivagnanam heard the petition.

She submitted that Palladam police registered a murder case against her son, in which he does not have any role.

She claimed that police booked Thangaraj merely because an accused who was booked for murdering her grandson was killed.

Her daughter-in-law was illegally detained and threatened because Thangaraj absconded to escape arrest, Rakku added.

He surrendered before the Palladam Magistrate Court on September 29 and was remanded in Coimbatore prison; the petitioner now suspects that police physically tortured Thangaraj and broke his leg.

Advocate Pugazhenthi, representing the petitioner, submitted that in the recent past, the police practised violence on the detainees by breaking their arms and legs. Further, several encounter executions have been conducted by the police. Hence, he sought the Court’s intervention not to torture Thangaraj.

After the submission, the bench directed the petitioner to submit the report of Palladam Magistrate to see whether any injuries were found on the accused as claimed by the petitioner and posted the matter to October 14 for further proceedings.