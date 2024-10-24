Illegal cracker unit sealed in Mayiladuthurai; search on for owners

TIRUCHY: An illegal cracker unit was sealed, and the materials were seized in Mayiladuthurai. The police are searching for the owners who escaped on seeing the police on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off that the country crackers are being manufactured at an illegal cracker unit functioning at a secluded place in Tharangambadi, Mayiladuthurai, a police team headed by inspector Sivakumar rushed to the spot and found that the country crackers are being made at a shed in Thaniyur Street along the railway lines.

On seeing the police, the persons who were in the unit escaped. Police seized the crackers and the base materials, including 100 kg of sodium nitrate, sulphur and other substances.

On information, RDO Vishnupriya rushed to the spot and sealed the unit.

The police registered a case against unit owner Kumar from Thookanankulam, who had escaped.