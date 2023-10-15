Illegal cracker unit sealed in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: The revenue officials on Saturday sealed a house after finding illegal cracker manufacturing during a surprise search in Ariyalur. The officials have seized as many as 92 bundles of crackers and the raw materials from the house.

The owner, A Thayyalnayagi from Kumbakonam in Thanjavur has been running a cracker shop at Nayaganaipiriyal village near T-Pazhur in Ariyalur, adjacent to a house.

On Saturday, as a part of ongoing surprise inspections on the cracker manufacturing units and shops, a team of revenue officials led by the VAO Manoharan conducted an inspection in the particular shop.

While he was inspecting the cracker shop, he found two men coming out of the house adjacent to the shop looking as if they were involved in manufacturing crackers.

On suspicion, the VAO Manoharan, along with RI Sivanesan, went to the house and found that there was a manufacturing unit functioning in the house and the raw materials for crackers were stored in the house. Soon, they seized as many as 92 bundles of crackers and base materials from the house.

Subsequently, the officials lodged a complaint with the T-Pazhur police against Arumugam, Thayyalnayagi’s husband. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Arumugam.Further investigations are on.