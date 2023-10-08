Begin typing your search...

Illegal cracker shop sealed near Thanjavur; half kg explosives seized

Kumbakonam RDO Poornima had ordered a special team led by Papanasam tahsildar Poongody to visit the spot and initiate action

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Oct 2023 10:39 PM GMT
Illegal cracker shop sealed near Thanjavur; half kg explosives seized
TIRUCHY: Thanjavur revenue officials sealed an illegal cracker shop and seized half kg explosive powders on Saturday. Upon receiving an information about the illegal cracker unit at Erumaipatti, the Kumbakonam RDO Poornima had ordered a special team led by Papanasam tahsildar Poongody to visit the spot and initiate action.

Based on the instruction, the officials, along with the police, rushed to the village and found that S Napoleon, a resident from Cholanganatham near Papanasam was making crackers with a license to run a cracker shop. Subsequently, the officials seized half kg of explosive substances. The officials also sealed the shop and secured Napoleon for an inquiry.

