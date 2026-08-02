Illegal charges for smart meter: Relief for top TNPDCL officials in Lokayukta case

The order came on a complaint filed by Chennai-based S Neelakanta Pillai, who alleged that consumers were illegally charged for replacing defective smart meters despite the contract requiring the vendor to replace them free of cost during the guarantee and annual maintenance period.

The three-member bench comprising Chairperson Justice P Rajamanickam and Judicial Members Justice S Kannammal and Justice R Hemalatha accepted the preliminary inquiry report of the DVAC and closed proceedings against the then Director (Distribution) AR Mascurnus, Chief Engineer (IT) B Arulmani, CE (Chennai North) A Sahayaraj and Superintending Engineer D Tamil Selvan.

Pillai's complaint alleged that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 120 crore under the Smart Meter Pilot Project to install smart meters in 1.41 lakh low-tension electricity connections in T Nagar.

It claimed that despite the agreement requiring the vendor to replace defective or burnt smart meters free of cost during the guarantee and annual maintenance period, consumers were charged between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 for replacements. The complainant also alleged that bribes had been collected and estimated the corruption involved at nearly Rs 25 lakh.