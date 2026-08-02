Illegal charges for smart meter: Relief for top TNPDCL officials in Lokayukta case

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Lokayukta has dropped corruption proceedings against four senior Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) officials in connection with alleged irregularities in the replacement of defective smart meters under the Chennai Smart Meter Pilot Project, while directing the competent authority to initiate disciplinary action against 12 Assistant Engineers (AE) and Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) for wrongly collecting money from consumers.
The order came on a complaint filed by Chennai-based S Neelakanta Pillai, who alleged that consumers were illegally charged for replacing defective smart meters despite the contract requiring the vendor to replace them free of cost during the guarantee and annual maintenance period.
The three-member bench comprising Chairperson Justice P Rajamanickam and Judicial Members Justice S Kannammal and Justice R Hemalatha accepted the preliminary inquiry report of the DVAC and closed proceedings against the then Director (Distribution) AR Mascurnus, Chief Engineer (IT) B Arulmani, CE (Chennai North) A Sahayaraj and Superintending Engineer D Tamil Selvan.
Pillai's complaint alleged that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 120 crore under the Smart Meter Pilot Project to install smart meters in 1.41 lakh low-tension electricity connections in T Nagar.
It claimed that despite the agreement requiring the vendor to replace defective or burnt smart meters free of cost during the guarantee and annual maintenance period, consumers were charged between Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 for replacements. The complainant also alleged that bribes had been collected and estimated the corruption involved at nearly Rs 25 lakh.
Following a preliminary inquiry ordered by the Lokayukta, the DVAC examined witnesses, collected documents and obtained statements from the officials concerned.
The inquiry found that 1.29 lakh smart meters had been installed under the project, of which 2,896 became defective. It found that 71 defective smart meters were replaced by the electricity utility after collecting Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 from consumers under the head "Recoveries from Consumers towards damage to Board Properties", instead of being replaced by the vendor in accordance with the agreement. In the case of 83 consumers, the amounts collected were later adjusted in subsequent electricity bills.
The inquiry concluded that the lapses were attributable to 12 AEs and AEEs who had authorised the recoveries, causing wrongful loss to consumers. However, it found no evidence that they had received any monetary or non-monetary benefit or entered into a criminal conspiracy with the vendor.
Probe found that officials collected Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000 from consumers under the head "Recoveries from Consumers towards damage to Board Properties" to replace 71 defective smart meters instead of the vendor replacing them in accordance with the agreement
The Lokayukta observed that while the senior officials could not entirely shirk responsibility for inadequate supervision, the allegations did not amount to offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act. It noted that the money collected from consumers had been credited to the electricity board and there was no evidence of personal enrichment or misappropriation by the officials.
The bench held that the lapses warranted disciplinary proceedings rather than criminal prosecution under the anti-corruption law. It accepted the preliminary inquiry report, dropped proceedings against the four senior officials and directed the competent authority to initiate disciplinary action against the 12 AEs and AEEs identified in the inquiry.
The Lokayukta also appreciated Neelakanta Pillai for bringing to light the issue of consumers being charged for the replacement of burnt smart meters.