I'll take the risk: Justice N Anand Venkatesh and allows advocates indefinite protest

CHENNAI: Stating that he would take responsibility for the "risk", Justice N Anand Venkatesh allowed advocates to stage an indefinite protest seeking to make Tamil as an official language at all courts under the jurisdiction of the Madras High Court (MHC).

Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the police to submit the availability of the date to commence the indefinite protest. The counsel appeared for the police contended that the place near Chepauk cannot be allotted to conduct the protest sought by the petitioner.

The judge intervened and observed that some place has to be allotted for the advocates to express their view, they have to say something, we have to respect it. Further, the judge suggested the protest can be staged near Rajarathinam Stadium at Marshalls road, Chennai.

Accepting the suggestion, the police submitted that one day can be allotted for them to stage the protest. The judge intervened and wondered how one day can be allotted for an indefinite protest. Further the judge allowed the petitioner to stage a protest demanding Tamil as an official language in the MHC.

The police agreed to commence the protest on February 28, however the petition sought February 21. Hence the matter posted to Friday for the submission of an available date to commence the protest.

Advocate Bhagavath Singh preferred the petition to grant permission allowing lawyers to sit in fast demanding Tamil language as an official language of MHC near the Collector office or Thiruvalluvar statue at Marina Beach for lawyers. However, the petitioner submitted that the Court may also identify any other places to hold the indefinite hunger strike.