Ill-prepared DMK govt is responsible for people's sufferings: EPS

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the DMK government should publish a white paper on the storm water drain project carried out in the state capital, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday demanded the government to act swiftly to drain the stagnated water from residential areas to restore normalcy from the impact of heavy rain triggered by cyclonic storm Michaung.

The DMK government was responsible for the miseries of the people of Chennai and neighbouring districts in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Michaung, which triggered heavy rainfall four days ago, Palaniswami told the media person ahead of his meeting with senior party functionaries from Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Chennai regarding the impact of the cyclonic storm.

Apart from pumping out water from low-lying areas, the government should take measures to remove the silt and garages to prevent spread of (communicable) diseases in affected areas. The government should conduct medical camps. The government should also expedite the work to restore power connection and normalcy, he said.

He added that the AIADMK regime under his leadership followed the precautionary measures ahead of the northeast monsoon to avert flooding and waterlogging issues. "We had deputy IAS officers for each zone on August 15 to review the low-lying areas and take appropriate measures to prevent waterlogging. Giant motor pumps had been stationed at low-lying areas to drain rainwaters. But the present regime did not take such measures, resulting in waterlogging in several residential areas, " he further said.

Palaniswami termed actor Kamal Haasan a chameleon for not being willing to criticise the DMK government. He said that he wants to contest the Lok Sabha polls in the DMK alliance.

“I don’t consider him (Kamal Haasan) as a politician. You know what he said then. Now he wants to contest the Lok Sabha election on behalf of DMK. He changes colour faster than chameleon,” he said.

Executive and general council meetings on Dec 26

The executive and general council of the AIADMK party would meet on December 26 at the marriage hall in Vanagaram. General secretary of the party Palaniswami, in a statement, said that the members of the executive and general council should attend the meeting without fail..