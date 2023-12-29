IJK with BJP, seeks 3 LS seats

TIRUCHY: Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) has sought three seats in the BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu and the BJP has given assurance, said the founder president Paarivendhar here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Paarivendhar said, the party has decided to organise a conference ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and this would be a show of strength and the party would prove its hold in Tamil Nadu.

“We have planned to contest from Perambalur, Kallakurichi and South Chennai and BJP has accepted our request,” he said. “We are confident that the PM Narendra Modi will form the government for the third term.”