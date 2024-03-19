IJK chief has no issues to contest in lotus

TIRUCHY: IJK chief Parivendhar said that he has been contesting in the BJP’s Lotus symbol in Perambalur and expressed that he has no problem contesting in the national party’s symbol and would emerge as winner again.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, he said that he had earlier contested in Perambalur with DMK’s symbol and presently has been contesting in the BJP’s symbol. “I have no problem contesting the symbols of other political parties, but the result is absolute.

I will once again emerge as the winner for my achievements as MP,” he said. Meanwhile, Parivendhar said that each political party should independently contest in the election only then the particular party’s strength would be ascertained properly. “Each political party has its own strength and contesting alone would prove it,” he said and defended that it was his personal view and not the party’s view.