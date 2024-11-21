IITs to study tourist carrying capacity of Kodai, Nilgiris hills

CHENNAI: With the fragile hill stations of Kodaikanal and Nilgiris brimming with a heavy influx of tourists during summer, the State Forest Department has appointed IIT-Madras and IIT-Bangalore to study the carrying capacity of Kodaikanal and Nilgiris Hills.

The move is based on orders issued by the Madras High Court to carry out the study on the maximum carrying capacity of the hill stations concerning the number of vehicles and tourists allowed.

According to a government order issued a few days ago, the study will involve departments like tourism, transport, highways, forests, environment, housing, geology and others.

The study will include primary data collection and extensive field surveys.

"The carrying capacity will be based on the physical capacity, environmental capacity, and infrastructural capacity of the area. Local livelihood issues of the area will also be considered," the order stated.

The order added that such technical studies have not been conducted so far in any hill station in India, the decision was taken to appoint premier institutions such as IIT-Madras and IIM-Bangalore.

IIT-Madras will be paid Rs 2.09 crore, while IIT-Bangalore will be paid Rs 1.51 crore. IIT-Madras will complete the study on Kodaikanal within 2 years. IIT-Bangalore will be completed in 18 months.

Moreover, the institutions have been asked to submit their interim reports within one year and a rough estimate regarding carrying capacity before the start of the next tourist season, which is April 2025.

As per the court order, once the carrying capacity studies are completed, the government through district administrations will fix the limits on tourists and vehicles entering the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal.