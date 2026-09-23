IIT student suicides: 62% from SC, ST, OBC communities, says TN Cong president Tagore

Citing data raised in Parliament, Tagore said 28 of the 45 students who died by suicide belonged to SC, ST, or OBC communities, accounting for more than 62 per cent of the total. He questioned whether students from socially marginalised backgrounds entering premier institutions, such as the IITs, were being provided an equal, safe and discrimination-free academic environment.

Tagore said the Union Higher Education Department had sought the relevant data from IITs on December 1, 2025, but the information was not placed before Parliament on December 8.

"This is not merely a statistic. It raises a larger question about whether students from socially marginalised sections have an equal, safe and discrimination free environment in premier institutions," he said.