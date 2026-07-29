IIT Madras, Tamil Nadu MSME body join hands to drive AI adoption

The collaboration will be led by IIT Madras' Centre of Tech Excellence, with support from a CSR grant by Walmart Global Tech.

The initiative aims to drive the digital empowerment of MSMEs operating in manufacturing, retail and allied sectors, according to a release issued on Wednesday.

The solutions developed through the collaboration will be low-cost and user-friendly, making them suitable for MSMEs that require accessible and scalable technologies without significant capital investment.

An MoU for the collaboration was signed between FaMe TN and IIT Madras.