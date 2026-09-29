IIT Madras study finds educated professionals among financial cybercrime victims

While official statistics from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) record the transactional breach, they remain silent on the human trauma behind the numbers, prompting the research team to ask a human question rather than a technical one.

The researchers found that victims were often targeted during periods of stress or life disruption, including illness in the family, retirement, job searches, or workplace pressure.

Fraudsters exploited fear, financial expectations, and reputational concerns to create an “engineered brain freeze," with victims describing a state of “mind arrest” that impaired their ability to think clearly.