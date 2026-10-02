IIT-Madras, HWA join hands to trace, authenticate GI-tagged products

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and Human Welfare Association (HWA) have joined hands to develop technology-enabled solutions to authenticate and trace India's Geographical Indication-tagged crafts and products, seeking to strengthen artisan livelihoods and protect traditional knowledge.
A memorandum of understanding was recently signed by HWA general secretary Rajni Kant and IIT-M Dean (CSR) Prof Manu Santhanam in the presence of IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti, and project coordinators Prof M Manivannan and Prof John Augustine.
The collaboration will focus on digital authentication, product traceability, documentation, and technology-based interventions for GI-tagged products. The solutions are expected to help artisans and producer communities establish product authenticity, enhance consumer confidence, protect cultural identity, and access sustainable livelihood opportunities.
"Artisans form India's second-largest population; empowering them with technology can drive transformative impact," said Prof Manivannan, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering.
Prof Augustine, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, said buyers valued authenticity but lacked reliable means to verify it.
"Our goal is to build a shared trust infrastructure that lets anyone verify an artisan's identity and a product's origin, and thereby enable India to leapfrog on trust, and on the consumer engagement that follows from it," he said.
The initiative will be supported by IIT-M’s Artisan Empowerment Lab, which is developing innovative and scalable technological approaches to address challenges faced by artisans, producer groups and other stakeholders in the GI ecosystem.
HWA founder Rajni Kant, popularly known as the 'GI Man of India', said: "Millions of artisans, weavers, producers, farmers, and women will benefit in the long run once this project is scaled up nationally.”
The partnership will bring together researchers, artisans, farmers, producer communities, industry partners, government bodies and social-development organisations to develop practical models for authentication, traceability and sustainable growth of India's diverse craft and agricultural heritage.