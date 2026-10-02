IIT-Madras, HWA join hands to trace, authenticate GI-tagged products

A memorandum of understanding was recently signed by HWA general secretary Rajni Kant and IIT-M Dean (CSR) Prof Manu Santhanam in the presence of IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti, and project coordinators Prof M Manivannan and Prof John Augustine.



The collaboration will focus on digital authentication, product traceability, documentation, and technology-based interventions for GI-tagged products. The solutions are expected to help artisans and producer communities establish product authenticity, enhance consumer confidence, protect cultural identity, and access sustainable livelihood opportunities.



"Artisans form India's second-largest population; empowering them with technology can drive transformative impact," said Prof Manivannan, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering.