IIT-Madras experts brought to landslide location to assist rescue operation: Minister Velu

CHENNAI: State PWD minister E V Velu on Monday said that experts of IIT-Madras were being brought to Tiruvannamalai to clear the boulders and assist the rescue of the people trapped in the landslide there.

As anxiety shrouded 11th street at VOC nagar in Tiruvannamalai over the fate of seven members of a family feared trapped in a landslide early Sunday evening, minister Velu who visited the area again this morning to oversee the rescue efforts told media persons that the NDRF team was clearing small boulders.

“Only if the small boulders are removed from the top (of the mound), the lower part can be cleared. Besides, a huge boulder measuring 20ft x 20ft is sitting on top. If it is disturbed it will cause heavy damage. IIT- Madras professors Mr Mohan and Mr Boominathan will be here shortly to advise on removing the huge boulder. With their assistance and the utilisation of manpower mobilized from Yercaud we will begin the work of clearing the boulder,” said Velu, as fresh footage of the slip of the land and engulfing of the houses abetting the hill popped up on social media.

“If we start the work without knowing the stability of the soil there will be heavy damage. It will take two days for the soil to stabilise. The huge boulder can be removed only after the rain stops. Before that we will set up camps in many places and move people from here to the camps and provide them food,” Minister Velu added.