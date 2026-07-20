IIT-M to hold GATE 2027; robotics paper added, syllabus revamped

GATE 2027 would comprise 30 papers. A new paper on Robotics and Automation (RA) has been introduced, while the existing Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been restructured as a sectional component under Engineering Sciences (XE). The syllabus has also been revised after 5 years to keep pace with advances in engineering, science and technology.

Candidates will be permitted to appear for one or two papers from the approved combinations. The exam will be conducted only in English. GATE scores will remain valid for 3 years from the day results are declared.

To enhance the security and integrity of the exam, the registration process will be integrated with DigiLocker and facial authentication. Candidates have been advised to complete the verification process in advance to facilitate seamless entry into exam centres.

A valid GATE score enables candidates to seek admission, with possible financial assistance, to master’s, doctoral and post-doctoral programmes in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other government agencies. The score is also accepted by several higher educational institutions for PG admissions, public sector undertakings and other organisations for recruitment.