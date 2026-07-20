IIT-M to hold GATE 2027; robotics paper added, syllabus revamped

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will organise the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, with the national-level exam set to introduce a new paper in Robotics and Automation, and a revised syllabus, to reflect evolving academic and industry requirements.
Conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board-GATE under the Ministry of Education, the exam will mark its 45th edition since its launch in 1983.
The online application process is expected to begin in the middle of August, while the exam will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21 in computer-based mode. Tests will be held during forenoon and afternoon on every exam day.
GATE 2027 would comprise 30 papers. A new paper on Robotics and Automation (RA) has been introduced, while the existing Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper has been restructured as a sectional component under Engineering Sciences (XE). The syllabus has also been revised after 5 years to keep pace with advances in engineering, science and technology.
Candidates will be permitted to appear for one or two papers from the approved combinations. The exam will be conducted only in English. GATE scores will remain valid for 3 years from the day results are declared.
To enhance the security and integrity of the exam, the registration process will be integrated with DigiLocker and facial authentication. Candidates have been advised to complete the verification process in advance to facilitate seamless entry into exam centres.
A valid GATE score enables candidates to seek admission, with possible financial assistance, to master’s, doctoral and post-doctoral programmes in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education and other government agencies. The score is also accepted by several higher educational institutions for PG admissions, public sector undertakings and other organisations for recruitment.